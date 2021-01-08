iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Stock Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.52

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.52 and traded as high as $37.21. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF shares last traded at $37.16, with a volume of 26,260,531 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,906,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,315 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 4,577.8% during the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 122,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 119,618 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,747,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,329,000 after acquiring an additional 95,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 299.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 262,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,249,000 after acquiring an additional 196,500 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

