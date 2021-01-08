iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $85.08

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $85.08 and last traded at $85.03, with a volume of 252029 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.75.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 509.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 1,260.6% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 1,793.3% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the third quarter worth about $126,000.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

