iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Bought by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 1.0% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USMV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 296,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,991,000 after purchasing an additional 21,649 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,748,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,667,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,360,000 after acquiring an additional 226,561 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 957.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $333,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.38. The stock had a trading volume of 4,563,690 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.49.

