iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 48.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,540 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTUM. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,117,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 343.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 589,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,858,000 after buying an additional 456,448 shares in the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 520,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,748,000 after buying an additional 251,293 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 8,772.7% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 225,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,167,000 after buying an additional 222,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 664,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,813,000 after acquiring an additional 131,747 shares during the last quarter.

MTUM traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.96. 1,230,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.40.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.