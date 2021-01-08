iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Purchased by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,269,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,080,000 after buying an additional 1,726,570 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,397,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,243,000 after acquiring an additional 254,107 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,355,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,840,000 after purchasing an additional 232,784 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,069,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,454,000 after purchasing an additional 40,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,589,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,598,000 after purchasing an additional 131,999 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

BATS:QUAL traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.65. The stock had a trading volume of 667,931 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.65.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.