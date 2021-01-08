iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by ELM Advisors LLC

ELM Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,276 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.8% of ELM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,346,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,107. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.17. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $36.03 and a twelve month high of $71.13.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.