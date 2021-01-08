iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Shares Bought by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 60.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. South State CORP. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUB traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,460. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.00. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $97.45 and a 1 year high of $108.56.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

