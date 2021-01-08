iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)’s share price traded down 6.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.74 and last traded at $23.51. 107,137,938 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 94% from the average session volume of 55,269,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.26.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.46.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 568.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,133,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,862,000 after buying an additional 2,664,636 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 119.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,582,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490,206 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 24.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,288,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,421 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 150.0% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,500,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 12,168.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,330,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,896 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SLV)

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.