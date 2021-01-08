iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Stock Price Down 6.9%

iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)’s share price traded down 6.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.74 and last traded at $23.51. 107,137,938 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 94% from the average session volume of 55,269,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.26.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.46.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 568.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,133,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,862,000 after buying an additional 2,664,636 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 119.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,582,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490,206 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 24.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,288,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,421 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 150.0% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,500,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 12,168.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,330,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,896 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

