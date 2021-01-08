iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock Position Lifted by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 263.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,787 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 581.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $66,000.

IVW stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.28. The company had a trading volume of 85,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,226,692. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.98. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.21 and a fifty-two week high of $64.23.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

