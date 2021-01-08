Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.00 Per Share

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0028 per share by the bank on Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00277.

Itaú Unibanco has decreased its dividend by 13.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Itaú Unibanco has a dividend payout ratio of 6.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to earn $0.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.4%.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

NYSE ITUB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.07. 43,674,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,325,742. Itaú Unibanco has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $8.63. The firm has a market cap of $59.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ITUB. BidaskClub lowered Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.83.

About Itaú Unibanco

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.