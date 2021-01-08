ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $61.33

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $61.33 and last traded at $59.78, with a volume of 34159 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.94.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered ITOCHU from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.15.

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter. ITOCHU had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 4.47%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ITOCHU stock. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) by 311.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,793 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ITOCHU were worth $12,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITOCHU Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ITOCY)

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells textile and garment materials, textiles, textile products, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

