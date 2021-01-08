Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Lowered to Outperform at Raymond James

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub cut Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.44.

Get Itron alerts:

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $107.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.79. Itron has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $108.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.22 and a beta of 1.13.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.36. Itron had a positive return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $540.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Itron will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $78,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,665.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Itron by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,807,201 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $352,728,000 after buying an additional 278,641 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Itron by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,110,648 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $272,332,000 after acquiring an additional 86,433 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,201,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $72,991,000 after purchasing an additional 13,890 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 469.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 876,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,193,000 after acquiring an additional 722,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 103.9% in the third quarter. Mirova now owns 739,998 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,947,000 after buying an additional 377,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Recommended Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.