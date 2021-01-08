Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) (TSE:IVN) PT Raised to C$9.00

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) (TSE:IVN) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s current price.

IVN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) stock traded down C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$7.38. 1,055,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,891,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 21.21 and a quick ratio of 18.39. Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,055.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.24.

In other news, Senior Officer Mary Vincelli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.21, for a total value of C$31,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$590,335.02.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located on the DRC's Copperbelt; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

