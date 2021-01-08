IZE (IZE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $499.68 Million

IZE (CURRENCY:IZE) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. Over the last seven days, IZE has traded 27.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. IZE has a market capitalization of $499.68 million and $22,600.00 worth of IZE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IZE token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000297 BTC on exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00022903 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.72 or 0.00105606 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.74 or 0.00441867 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.93 or 0.00219854 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00050579 BTC.

IZE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,160,881,000 tokens. The official website for IZE is izeholdings.io/en

IZE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IZE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IZE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IZE using one of the exchanges listed above.

