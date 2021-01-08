James A. Simms Sells 2,000 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) CFO James A. Simms sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total value of $197,580.00.

Shares of VICR traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,592. Vicor Co. has a 1-year low of $30.42 and a 1-year high of $100.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 523.71 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.51.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Vicor had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.50 million. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vicor Co. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VICR. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Vicor from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Vicor in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Vicor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Vicor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Vicor during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vicor during the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

