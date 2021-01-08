Jayshree Ullal Sells 785 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.64, for a total value of $230,507.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,935,794.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Jayshree Ullal sold 114,752 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.77, for a total value of $32,677,927.04.

On Monday, December 28th, Jayshree Ullal sold 60 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.11, for a total value of $17,586.60.

On Monday, December 7th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.36, for a total value of $375,870.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Jayshree Ullal sold 10,293 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.48, for a total value of $2,794,343.64.

On Monday, November 23rd, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,670 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.26, for a total value of $447,994.20.

On Friday, November 6th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.90, for a total value of $355,987.50.

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Jayshree Ullal sold 33,459 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.65, for a total value of $8,419,957.35.

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded up $10.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $306.12. 1,076,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,009. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.63 and a 12 month high of $307.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $280.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.29.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. The company had revenue of $605.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ANET shares. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 343.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 314,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,059,000 after acquiring an additional 243,635 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 5.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 28,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at about $5,919,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

