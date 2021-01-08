JCDecaux’s (JCDXF) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Smith Barney Citigroup

JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by Smith Barney Citigroup in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays upgraded JCDecaux from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Monday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Get JCDecaux alerts:

Shares of JCDecaux stock remained flat at $$22.62 during trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92. JCDecaux has a 1-year low of $15.30 and a 1-year high of $30.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.47.

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.