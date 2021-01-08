JD Coin (JDC) Market Cap Hits $9.01 Million

JD Coin (CURRENCY:JDC) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. One JD Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000426 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JD Coin has a market capitalization of $9.01 million and $28,544.00 worth of JD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, JD Coin has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get JD Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00022960 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00105717 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $177.51 or 0.00445857 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.94 or 0.00223392 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00050365 BTC.

About JD Coin

JD Coin launched on July 26th, 2017. JD Coin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,151,795 coins. JD Coin’s official Twitter account is @JDS75738669 and its Facebook page is accessible here . JD Coin’s official website is www.jdcoin.us

JD Coin Coin Trading

JD Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JD Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JD Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JD Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.