JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Mizuho

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Mizuho from $90.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of JD.com from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.24.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $87.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $128.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.91. JD.com has a 1 year low of $32.70 and a 1 year high of $96.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.10.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $3.06. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.93 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JD.com will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the third quarter worth $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the third quarter worth $36,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 500.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 71.4% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the second quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.15% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

