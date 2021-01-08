Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for American Express (NYSE:AXP)

American Express (NYSE:AXP) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Express in a research note issued on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the payment services company will post earnings of $4.81 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.78. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Express’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Express from $115.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.85.

Shares of AXP opened at $121.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $138.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXP. Woodstock Corp raised its position in shares of American Express by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 10,407 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $591,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of American Express by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,324 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $1,435,994.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at $9,358,906.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

