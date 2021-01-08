Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) (EBR:ABI) a €70.00 Price Target

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) (EBR:ABI) has been given a €70.00 ($82.35) price target by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ABI. Royal Bank of Canada set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €60.25 ($70.88).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a one year high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

