Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for State Street in a report issued on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $6.58 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for State Street’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.85 EPS.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on STT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.75.

Shares of STT stock opened at $77.73 on Friday. State Street has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $85.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in State Street by 0.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,471,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,046,736,000 after buying an additional 117,837 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 239,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,552,000 after acquiring an additional 24,085 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 2nd quarter worth $1,314,000. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

In other State Street news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $4,112,161.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,312,787.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.71%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

