Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of F.N.B. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $307.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.01 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 21.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FNB. Stephens cut F.N.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

F.N.B. stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.93. F.N.B. has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $12.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

In other news, Director Mary Jo Dively purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $27,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 47,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,355.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $56,620 over the last 90 days. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in F.N.B. by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,812,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,019 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in F.N.B. by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,699,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,912 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in F.N.B. by 173.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,391,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,808 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in F.N.B. by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,357,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,129 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in F.N.B. by 581.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 883,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,989,000 after acquiring an additional 753,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.61% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

