Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.31. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business had revenue of $350.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Compass Point cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

CFR stock opened at $95.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12 month low of $47.69 and a 12 month high of $96.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 96.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Stumpf Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

