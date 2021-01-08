Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.58 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $631.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.91 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.79%.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TXRH. Truist started coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $79.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.02, a PEG ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.97. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $25.15 and a one year high of $84.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 953.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 489,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,639,000 after acquiring an additional 443,176 shares in the last quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,198,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,046,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,587,000 after acquiring an additional 223,125 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 529,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,854,000 after acquiring an additional 176,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,815,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $109,505,000 after acquiring an additional 110,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total value of $70,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $3,672,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,841,777.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 426,381 shares of company stock valued at $30,395,588. Corporate insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

