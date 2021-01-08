Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fulton Financial in a report issued on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $220.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share.

FULT has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FULT opened at $14.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Fulton Financial has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $17.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Fulton Financial by 5.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 7,329 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 55.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 272,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 97,011 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 29.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 123,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 27,768 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 107.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,293,000 after buying an additional 572,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 129.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 212,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.