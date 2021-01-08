Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) to Hold

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Premier in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Get Premier alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PINC opened at $37.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.29 and a 200 day moving average of $33.92. Premier has a 12-month low of $27.11 and a 12-month high of $37.79.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $346.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.32 million. Premier had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 475.26%. Premier’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Premier will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Premier news, Director Stephen R. D’arcy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $35,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,087.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Premier during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Premier during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Premier by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Premier during the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Premier during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.