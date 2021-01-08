Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Bank of America in a research report issued on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.58.

NYSE:BAC opened at $32.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.67. The company has a market cap of $284.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 363.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

