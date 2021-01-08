Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share (NYSE:JEF)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.22. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jefferies Financial Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.61. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 13.50%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on JEF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of JEF stock opened at $26.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.42. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.45. Jefferies Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 154,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 20,010 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,323,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 997.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,288,000 after buying an additional 192,173 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 25,373 shares during the period. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a diversified financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

