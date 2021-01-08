Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) to “Buy”

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $90.00 price objective on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.93.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $73.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $96.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.35 and a 200-day moving average of $63.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $76.44.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $499,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 47.0% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.1% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.1% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,956 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in CVS Health by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 16,247 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

