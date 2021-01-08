Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Autolus Therapeutics plc’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.61) for the year.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.31 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,652.90% and a negative return on equity of 54.01%.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

AUTL stock opened at $8.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.52 and a 200 day moving average of $12.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.75. Autolus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $17.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 12,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 289.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 29,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO4 and AUTO 5 for T cell lymphoma; and AUTO6 and AUTO7 to treat solid tumors.

