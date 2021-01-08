Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Hancock Whitney Co.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Hancock Whitney in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the company will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.84. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.22. Hancock Whitney had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $318.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.75 million.

HWC has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Hancock Whitney from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America raised Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. DA Davidson raised Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub raised Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.57.

NASDAQ HWC opened at $38.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.19 and its 200 day moving average is $27.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Hancock Whitney has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $44.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -54.70 and a beta of 1.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,412,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,569,000 after purchasing an additional 592,926 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 272.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 595,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,198,000 after acquiring an additional 435,355 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 691,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,015,000 after acquiring an additional 260,068 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 451,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,570,000 after acquiring an additional 226,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,633,000. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.93%.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

