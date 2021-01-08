Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on New York Community Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for New York Community Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NYCB. CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.62.

NYCB opened at $10.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. New York Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $11.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.05.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $295.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.45 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 169,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 15.4% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 14,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 19.1% in the third quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 18,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 20.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.