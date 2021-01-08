Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:OVCHY)

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Oversea-Chinese Banking in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Guha now forecasts that the company will earn $1.13 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.11. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oversea-Chinese Banking’s FY2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 26th.

Shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking stock opened at $15.48 on Friday. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a twelve month low of $10.20 and a twelve month high of $16.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.38. The firm has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.74.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited provides financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, other parts of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

