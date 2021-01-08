Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Radius Health, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Radius Health in a report released on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $3.45 for the year.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RDUS. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Radius Health from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Radius Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

NASDAQ RDUS opened at $21.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.07. Radius Health has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $22.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.75 and its 200 day moving average is $13.88.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $77.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.45 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Radius Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $512,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the third quarter valued at about $286,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Radius Health by 109.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 29,090 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Radius Health by 453.3% during the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,075,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Radius Health in the third quarter worth about $444,000.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS, an anabolic agent for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch, that is in phase 3 clinical study to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator, which is in phase 1A clinical study to treat metastatic breast cancer.

