Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Regions Financial Co.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Regions Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 11.32%. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RF. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.90.

Regions Financial stock opened at $17.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Regions Financial has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $17.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.76 and a 200 day moving average of $12.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In related news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,172. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 442.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 6,808.0% during the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 6,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the period. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

