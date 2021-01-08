Jet2 plc (DTG.L) (LON:DTG) Hits New 52-Week High at $12,100.00

Shares of Jet2 plc (DTG.L) (LON:DTG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as £121 ($158.09) and last traded at £121 ($158.09), with a volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at £102 ($133.26).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 728.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,399.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £21.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.53.

About Jet2 plc (DTG.L) (LON:DTG)

Dart Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel, and distribution and logistics businesses in Europe. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, non-ticket retail, and warehousing and distribution activities.

