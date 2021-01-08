JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Upgraded at Bank of America

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on JBLU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

JBLU opened at $14.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.60. JetBlue Airways has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The transportation company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $492.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was down 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways will post -5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 8.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 60.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 66,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 25,137 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 1.1% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 99,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 283.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 220,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 163,088 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

