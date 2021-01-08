Jetcoin Price Up 71.7% Over Last 7 Days (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 8th. In the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded up 71.7% against the US dollar. One Jetcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0321 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jetcoin has a total market cap of $313,152.36 and approximately $918,550.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00037787 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004606 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $110.73 or 0.00271850 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00028658 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,050.64 or 0.02579510 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00012064 BTC.

Jetcoin Profile

Jetcoin is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,768,025 tokens. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

Jetcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

