Jewel (JWL) Trading 5.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Jewel (CURRENCY:JWL) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Jewel has a total market cap of $9.57 million and $382.00 worth of Jewel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Jewel has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Jewel token can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000434 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, BTC-Alpha and P2PB2B.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002478 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00022722 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00038803 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00106469 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $179.10 or 0.00443834 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Jewel

Jewel (CRYPTO:JWL) is a token. It launched on July 13th, 2016. Jewel’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,710,245 tokens. The Reddit community for Jewel is /r/jewelpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Jewel is medium.com/@jewelpay . Jewel’s official website is jewelpay.org . Jewel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Jewel Token Trading

Jewel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Livecoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jewel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jewel using one of the exchanges listed above.

