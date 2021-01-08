JMP Securities Raises Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Price Target to $15.00

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) had its price target upped by analysts at JMP Securities from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 15.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Neuronetics from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Neuronetics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.80.

Shares of Neuronetics stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.94. 2,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,599. Neuronetics has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $12.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.54 million, a P/E ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.62.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.13. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 82.79% and a negative net margin of 63.77%. The company had revenue of $12.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.17 million. Research analysts expect that Neuronetics will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its stake in Neuronetics by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 521,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 225,923 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Neuronetics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Neuronetics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Neuronetics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Neuronetics by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723 shares during the period. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

