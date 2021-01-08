John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) to announce $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the highest is $0.92. John Bean Technologies reported earnings of $1.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 40.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for John Bean Technologies.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $419.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.98 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 24.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JBT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.25.

In other news, Director Polly B. Kawalek sold 3,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total value of $455,550.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,303,369.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total transaction of $36,447.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,088,471.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,733 shares of company stock valued at $1,049,324. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 8.3% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,776,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,805,000 after acquiring an additional 136,587 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,549,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,420,000 after acquiring an additional 6,610 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 4.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,129,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,323,000 after acquiring an additional 49,897 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 4.8% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 871,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,105,000 after acquiring an additional 40,212 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 26.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 342,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,509,000 after acquiring an additional 72,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JBT traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.65. 191,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.46. John Bean Technologies has a 52-week low of $56.17 and a 52-week high of $129.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

