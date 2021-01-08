John Forsyth Sells 2,489 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Stock

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) CEO John Forsyth sold 2,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $221,521.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,149. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
John Forsyth also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 3rd, John Forsyth sold 4,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $295,040.00.
Shares of Cirrus Logic stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $91.12. The stock had a trading volume of 390,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,151. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.71. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.04 and a 1 year high of $92.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.88.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cirrus Logic during the third quarter worth $103,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 103.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Cirrus Logic during the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cirrus Logic during the third quarter worth $206,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CRUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.67.
Cirrus Logic Company Profile
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.
