John Forsyth Sells 2,489 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Stock

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) CEO John Forsyth sold 2,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $221,521.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,149. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

John Forsyth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 3rd, John Forsyth sold 4,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $295,040.00.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $91.12. The stock had a trading volume of 390,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,151. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.71. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.04 and a 1 year high of $92.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.88.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.36. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $347.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cirrus Logic during the third quarter worth $103,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 103.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Cirrus Logic during the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cirrus Logic during the third quarter worth $206,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.67.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

