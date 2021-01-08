John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Investec

John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Investec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WDGJF. HSBC downgraded John Wood Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of John Wood Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of John Wood Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. John Wood Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS WDGJF opened at $4.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.14. John Wood Group has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $5.50.

About John Wood Group

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project management, engineering, consulting, and technical services to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

