John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Investec

John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Investec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WDGJF. HSBC downgraded John Wood Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of John Wood Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of John Wood Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. John Wood Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS WDGJF opened at $4.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.14. John Wood Group has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $5.50.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project management, engineering, consulting, and technical services to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

