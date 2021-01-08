Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Trading Up 1.2%

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) was up 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $73.18 and last traded at $73.18. Approximately 975 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.31.

Several research analysts recently commented on JMPLY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson Matthey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Monday, December 7th. AlphaValue cut Johnson Matthey to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.96. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.