Joint Ventures (JOINT) Hits Market Cap of $33,672.37

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 8th. During the last week, Joint Ventures has traded up 68% against the US dollar. One Joint Ventures token can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and LATOKEN. Joint Ventures has a total market cap of $33,672.37 and $2,200.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002461 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00022483 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.25 or 0.00103950 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $170.82 or 0.00420260 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.95 or 0.00218842 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00049278 BTC.

Joint Ventures Token Profile

Joint Ventures’ genesis date was April 6th, 2018. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 tokens. Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures . Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

