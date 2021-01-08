Jonathan Turner Acquires 250,000 Shares of Fulcrum Utility Services Limited (FCRM.L) (LON:FCRM) Stock

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited (FCRM.L) (LON:FCRM) insider Jonathan Turner purchased 250,000 shares of Fulcrum Utility Services Limited (FCRM.L) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of £90,000 ($117,585.58).

Shares of LON FCRM opened at GBX 40 ($0.52) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 39.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 35.82. The stock has a market cap of £88.84 million and a P/E ratio of -126.67. Fulcrum Utility Services Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 13 ($0.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 43.60 ($0.57). The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02.

About Fulcrum Utility Services Limited (FCRM.L)

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited provides multi-utility infrastructure and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure: Design and Build, and Utility assets: Own and Operate. It designs and builds gas and electricity connections for housing, and industrial and commercial developments; and EV charging, gas, and electricity distribution infrastructures.

