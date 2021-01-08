JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €35.00 Price Target for STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM)

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) has been assigned a €35.00 ($41.18) price target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on STM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €34.30 ($40.35) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group set a €31.50 ($37.06) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €32.87 ($38.67).

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) stock opened at €32.40 ($38.12) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €31.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is €27.34. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a fifty-two week low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a fifty-two week high of €21.45 ($25.24).

About STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

