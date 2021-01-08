JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €35.00 Price Target for STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM)

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) has been assigned a €35.00 ($41.18) price target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on STM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €34.30 ($40.35) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group set a €31.50 ($37.06) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €32.87 ($38.67).

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) stock opened at €32.40 ($38.12) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €31.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is €27.34. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a fifty-two week low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a fifty-two week high of €21.45 ($25.24).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

