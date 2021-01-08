JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) a €70.00 Price Target

HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) received a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.61% from the company’s previous close.

HEI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €68.50 ($80.59) target price on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €64.19 ($75.52).

Shares of ETR HEI opened at €68.22 ($80.26) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is €60.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is €54.20. HeidelbergCement AG has a 1-year low of €29.00 ($34.12) and a 1-year high of €66.68 ($78.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

