JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 15th. Analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. to post earnings of $2.35 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $135.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $140.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Independent Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.99.

In other news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Insiders have sold a total of 21,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,813 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

